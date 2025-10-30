Capitol to resolve unpaid lots

THE Cebu Provincial Government will send a team to San Francisco, Camotes Island, next week to reassess and resurvey a contested portion of property used for the Camotes Airport.

Assistant Administrator Aldwin Empaces said the move is in line with Governor Pamela Baricuatro’s directive to finally resolve the long-standing issue involving unpaid lots acquired for the airport’s development.

“The objective is to determine the amount, reassess, resurvey and pay lot owners,” Empaces said

in Cebuano.

The team will be composed of representatives from the Assessor’s Office, the Provincial Legal Office and the Provincial Administrator’s Office who will meet with affected landowners and town officials.

Earlier, Baricuatro met with Rene Arquillano, son of Guillermo Arquillano, whose family owns a portion of the property used for the airport.

During the meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 30, Arquillano sought the governor’s help in securing the compensation that the family has yet to receive since the land was acquired under the Garcia administration.

Only the Arquillano family has, so far, sought Baricuatro’s help although around three other families have reportedly yet to receive payment.

Baricuatro assured the Capitol will review the matter thoroughly and coordinate with concerned agencies to ensure a just settlement.

She also reiterated Capitol’s commitment to uphold the constitutional right to just compensation of private landowners whose properties are taken for public use.

Empaces said previous negotiations between the former provincial administration, lot owners and the Mactan-Cebu International Airport Authority failed to reach a resolution, primarily due to delays in the finalization of lot surveys.

To proceed with the payment, the lots must be resurveyed, according to Empaces.

The contested lot reportedly measures around 11,000 square meters, with an estimated value of P300 per square meter.

“The good thing is that the landowner wants the issue settled because he understands the purpose of the airport and is not against development,” he said. / CDF