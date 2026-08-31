Capitol to revive idle fishpond in Pinamungajan for bangus

AN UNUSED 10-hectare fishpond owned by the Provincial Government in Barangay Pandacan, Pinamungajan, will be rehabilitated to produce bangus (milkfish) fingerlings for Cebu’s fish cage program.

Griselda “Gigi” Sanchez, Capitol consultant for agriculture and livelihood, announced the plan in a Facebook post Sunday, Aug. 30, 2026, after an Aug. 26 inspection of the Provincial Aquaculture Development Center.

The fishpond has been idle for several years but is being eyed as a source of fingerlings for the province’s planned 130 fish cages.

Sanchez said the facility is expected to resume operations under the province’s Agri-Fisheries Program.

Tourism plans

The Provincial Government is also studying the site for possible ecotourism development. Marcial Menchavez of the Lamac Multi-Purpose Cooperative expressed interest in working with the province on the proposal.

The Province earlier announced 30 fish cage livelihood packages under a three-year plan to establish 130 cages across Cebu. The packages include cages, bangus fingerlings, feed, training, technical monitoring and market access support.

The program seeks to increase local fish production and provide livelihood to fisherfolk associations.

Once rehabilitated, the Pandacan fishpond is expected to supply fingerlings for the province’s fish cage program. / CDF