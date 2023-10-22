Capitol to sell rice at low price

THE Cebu Provincial Government will soon provide rice at an affordable price.

It has allocated a budget of P100 million to purchase rice from the National Food Authority (NFA) and sell it to impoverished individuals.

However, those who qualify can only buy a maximum of five kilos each at P20 per kilo.

“This will be extended to the lowest 10 percent — poorest of the poor. They will be given a chance to buy. This will not be given to them but for them to have a chance to buy rice at a low cost,” Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia said on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023.

Garcia said she does not want Cebuanos to adopt mendicant practices. That is why the Capitol will not be giving away the rice.

During the initial rollout, the Capitol will sell around 80,000 bags of NFA rice with each bag weighing 50 kilos.

The governor said each bag costs P1,250, or P25 per kilo.

She said the Capitol will absorb the loss of P5 per kilo under the program, or an initial loss of P20 million from the P100 million budget.

To make the program sustainable, Garcia said they plan to generate income from other projects, although she did not disclose any specifics.

She said the Department of Social Welfare and Development and its local counterparts in various localities across the province will identify beneficiaries to ensure the program directly benefits poor and deserving individuals.

Garcia also called on NFA officials to ensure that the NFA 7 office has a constant supply of rice so the Province can implement the program.

Garcia said she will allocate another P100 million so the Capitol can also sell commercial rice at a low price.

However, they are still trying to find a supplier, she said.

She said they plan to allow one family to buy a maximum of 10 kilos of commercial rice per week.

On Wednesday, Oct. 25, Garcia will convene all the mayors in the province to finalize the list of beneficiaries and discuss the details of the program’s launch.

She said the Capitol’s latest initiative aligns with President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s campaign promise to lower the price of rice to P20 per kilo.

Even though that has yet to happen, Marcos, who concurrently holds the position of agriculture secretary, has said the Department of Agriculture is committed to its realization.

Former President Rodrigo Duterte has questioned the feasibility of rice costing P20 per kilo, asserting that it appears unrealistic in light of global supply and demand principles.

“By our standard, P20 is masyadong mababa yan (too low), and rice-producing countries have also limited the volume of rice they could export as they also do not have enough land to plant rice on,” Duterte said last September.

Marcos issued Executive Order (EO) 39, which took effect on Sept. 5. It set a price ceiling of P41 per kilo for regular milled rice and P45 for well-milled rice. The President lifted the EO last Oct. 4, citing the increasing supply of rice stocks and falling rice prices in the market.

Currently, rice prices at the Carbon Public Market in Cebu City vary between P45 and P60 per kilo.

Regular milled rice is available for P41 to P48 per kilo, while well-milled rice sells between P45 and P49 per kilo.

Commercial or premium rice options are priced from P48 to P60 per kilo.