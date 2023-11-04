Capitol to start selling rice at P20/kilo on the 28th

THE Cebu Provincial Government will start selling rice at P20 per kilo to indigent Cebuanos as part of the Sugbo Merkadong Barato (SMB) program, which will be launched on Nov. 28, 2023.

Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia made the announcement last Oct. 25.

Under the program, the Capitol will also sell crops and commodities from farmers and fisherfolk, as well as processed food and non-food items from small and medium-sized enterprises from Monday to Friday in all local government units (LGUs) across the province.

However, the subsidized rice will be available only to indigents or poor families under the Listahanan 3 that were earlier identified by the LGUs’ social workers

On Oct. 19, Garcia said the Provincial Government allocated P100 million to purchase 80,000 bags of rice from the National Food Authority (NFA) to be sold to qualified families.

The bags of rice each weighing 50 kilos will be divided among the 51 LGUs under the Capitol, depending on the number of indigent constituents they have.

The LGUs will facilitate the selling of the rice.

The Provincial Government allocated another P100 million for the purchase of commercial rice that will be sold at lower prices.

The governor said each bag of NFA rice costs P1,250, or P25 per kilo.

She said the Province will absorb the loss of P5 per kilo, or an initial loss of P20 million from the P100 million budget. However, this can be another form of assistance to indigent constituents to enable them to afford rice despite the rising cost of basic commodities, she said.

Garcia said she doesn’t want Cebuanos to have a mendicancy mentality.

She said they plan to generate income from other projects, although she did not disclose any specifics.

She said the Province will provide a card with a Quick Response Code to each beneficiary for use in the SMB program.

However, the beneficiary can purchase only a maximum of five kilos of NFA rice every week.

Aside from the subsidized rice, local farmers and fisherfolk registered with the Department of Agriculture (DA), and small and medium-sized enterprises registered with the Department of Trade and Industry can also sell their produce and products at a lower rate under the SMB program.

Students

Aside from SMB, Garcia said the Province will start the province-wide feeding program for all public school students from Kindergarten to Grade 12 on Nov. 15.

She said each student will get a bowl of lugaw or rice porridge during school days to combat malnutrition.

She said members of the Parent-Teacher Associations will do the cooking, while vegetables and other ingredients of the meal will be sourced from the school’s Sugbusog garden.

Garcia said the sustainability of the Sugbusog program is crucial to the success of the school feeding program.

She said 534 sacks of rice per day are needed to feed all the students.

She said the Province will provide the rice to the LGUs for distribution to the school districts.

The NFA initially promised 10,000 bags of rice for the SMB program, and another 5,000 bags for the school feeding program.

NFA 7 Director Maria Fe Evasco said they will include both programs in their computation for their upcoming integrated planning set at the end of November to ensure that the agency can allocate enough bags of rice next year.

Garcia, for her part, understood the limitation of NFA, which has only 20,000 bags of rice in stock, half of which is reserved for the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s disaster relief program.

Earlier this year, the governor offered a relocation site to the NFA 7 so the agency could vacate its current location on Gov. M. Cuenco Ave. near the Cebu IT Park and allow the Capitol to use the prime commercial lot.

The Province would shoulder the cost of the construction at the new location, which will be either at the Government Center in Sitio Sudlon, Barangay Lahug, or within the compound of the DA on M. Velez St., both in Cebu City.

Garcia also assured NFA 7 officials that they could continue to operate in the old facility until the construction of its offices and storage area in the new location is completed.