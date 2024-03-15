Capitol to study whether roundabout necessary to reduce traffic in Mandaue City’s UN Avenue

A technical working group (TWG) formed by Governor Gwendolyn Garcia will conduct a study whether constructing a roundabout at the intersection of UN Avenue and Plaridel Street in Mandaue City would enhance traffic flow.

This was the outcome of a meeting held at the Capitol on Wednesday, March 13, involving Governor Garcia, Provincial Board Member Glenn Soco, Subangdaku Barangay Captain Ernie Manatad, who represented Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes, and officials of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) led by lawyer Brando Ryan.

The intersection in question situated at the foot of the Mandaue side of Marcelo Fernan Bridge, is highly trafficked because it also leads to the Cansaga Bay Bridge to the north.

Since this intersection serves those going to and from Mactan Island via the Marcelo Fernan Bridge, the installation of a roundabout, like the one at Fuente Osmeña Rotunda, will be able to help relieve traffic congestion, according to Governor Garcia.

Memorandum No. 19-2024, which the governor signed on the same day, contains the creation of the TWG, which is co-chaired by the governor and the mayor, and with Ernesto Gregorio Jr., director of DPWH 7, serving as the vice chair.

Its members, Engr. William Christopher Liu Jr., Engr. Fortunato "Jun" Sanchez, Mr. Michael Lhuillier and Atty. Manolette Fel Dinsay, are entrusted with creating a project implementation plan and offering suggestions to the provincial and city governments.

The Capitol said that the project will mostly involve a vacant property already owned by the government and that it had already committed to helping relocate impacted residents whose houses will fall in the way of the roundabout. (TPT WITH PR)