Capitol to use 35% of aid to repair infrastructure

THE Cebu Provincial Government will allocate 35 percent of the financial assistance from the National Government for the rehabilitation of infrastructure damaged by the recent earthquake.

The funds will be used for repairs on roads, bridges, and public markets, according to the Capitol.

Assistant Provincial Administrator Aldwin Empaces said Monday the province has already received P200 million in national assistance, of which about P80 million is expected to come from the Quick Response Fund. The remaining P120 million will be used to fix water pipelines, construct temporary local government offices, and help revive the business community in quake-hit areas.

Empaces said the allocation will require minor adjustments to the province’s proposed 2026 budget, which has already been completed.

“#KumbatiCebu” launch

He also announced the launch of the “#KumbatiCebu” campaign to accelerate recovery efforts, focusing primarily on damaged infrastructure.

“We’re launching #KumbatiCebu as part of our call. We’ve seen that we can recover quickly, but what we need is to keep the pace because Governor Pam wants our recovery and rehabilitation finished by the middle of next year,” Empaces said.

He added that P68 million in donations, including a contribution from the president, has already been fully spent.

In related news, former vice governor Hilario Davide III met with Gov. Pamela Baricuatro at the Capitol on Monday. Davide accepted his role as an advisory member of the “#KumbatiCebu” rehabilitation and recovery program for quake-affected communities in northern Cebu. / CDF