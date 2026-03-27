Capitol to use P518M for disaster preps

CEBU Province is set to utilize P518.21 million in unused disaster funds accumulated from 2021 to 2025 to strengthen its disaster risk reduction, response, and recovery efforts.

The funds will be allocated for relief goods, temporary shelters, rescue equipment, sea ambulances, mobile kitchens, and emergency transport assets, as well as the repair of disaster-damaged infrastructure and support for relief and rehabilitation operations.

Part of the amount will also fund programs on disaster prevention and mitigation, preparedness, response, and early recovery.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, March 26, 2026, the Capitol’s Public Information Office said the Provincial Development Council (PDC) Executive Committee has endorsed the proposed investment plan for the use of the unexpended Local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Fund to the Provincial Board (PB) for approval.

The PDC is chaired by Gov. Pamela Baricuatro.

A portion of the funds will also be used for agricultural recovery and the repair of roads, bridges, buildings, and other infrastructure damaged by the Sept. 30, 2025 earthquake and typhoon Tino on Nov. 4, 2025.

The plan, recommended by the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, still needs approval from the PB.

During the meeting, the PDC executive committee also reminded the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office to preposition aid and equipment ahead of typhoons and other predictable disasters to ensure faster response. / CDF