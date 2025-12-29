Capitol unlocks P1B in idle school funds

THE Cebu Provincial Government approved at least P2.14 billion in education-related allocations during the first six months of Gov. Pamela Baricuatro’s administration. The funding covers school infrastructure, learning programs and disaster recovery efforts for public schools across the province.

In a Facebook post from the Capitol Public Information Office (PIO) on Monday, Dec. 29, 2025, it was noted that these allocations followed Baricuatro’s order to reactivate the Provincial School Board (PSB). The move came after the governor discovered that at least P1 billion in special education funds had remained unused when she assumed office.

“Upon discovering that at least P1 billion in special education funds had been left unused when she assumed office, Governor Baricuatro immediately buckled down to work, turning idle savings into active investments for the children’s future,” a portion of the PIO statement reads.

The revived PSB was expanded to include representatives from city school divisions and the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority. Baricuatro said that this expansion aims to strengthen coordination and ensure that education funds are spent strategically and transparently.

Breakdown of approved education allocations (P2.14 billion):

P776.5 million: Support for DepEd (Department of Education) needs in Cebu education infrastructure and programs

P500 million: Classroom construction

P516.6 million: School furniture and armchairs

P198 million: Restoration of Gabaldon heritage school buildings

P85 million: Temporary learning shelters for schools damaged by the Sept. 30 earthquake

P30 million: Learning materials and education innovation

P13 million: School repairs

P8.7 million: 2025 division-level education activities

P7.5 million: Mandated regional and national education activities

P6 million: Robotics program development

The allocations for infrastructure and programs alone totaled P1.2798 billion. Combined with the P85 million supplemental budget for earthquake-damaged schools and other mandated activities, the total education-related funding reached P2.14 billion.

Beyond provincial funds, Cebu also secured P1 billion in assistance from the DepEd for school repairs. This was finalized during the Regional–National Investment Programming Dialogue, where Baricuatro represented Central Visayas as the chairperson of the Regional Development Council 7.

Governor Baricuatro also approved the early procurement of school supplies for 2026 — a forward-planning measure to prevent distribution delays. Additionally, she retained the Sugbo Kahanas technical-vocational training program, enhancing it with job placement and employment linkage components.

The Capitol PIO stated that these initiatives are part of Baricuatro’s broader reform agenda, which is anchored on good governance, transparency, and long-term human capital development as her administration concludes its first six months in office. / CDF