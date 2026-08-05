Capitol warns of fake collectors

THE Cebu Provincial Tourism Office (PTO) warned the public on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2026, against making payments to unauthorized Facebook pages claiming to collect concessionaire fees for the upcoming Pasidungog sa Sugbo celebration, stressing that no booth applications or rental fees have been officially opened or approved.

In a Facebook advisory, the PTO identified the page “Kreativ Events&More Ph and Intl,” along with other similar accounts, as unauthorized to represent the Cebu Provincial Government or collect concessionaire rental or reservation fees for the event.

The office said no official announcement has been issued regarding the opening of concessionaire applications and that no rental or booth reservation fees have been discussed, approved or authorized for collection.

It also emphasized that the Provincial Government has not designated any private individual, organization or social media page to receive payments on its behalf for Pasidungog sa Sugbo.

The PTO urged prospective concessionaires, business owners and the public to exercise caution and avoid sending payments or entering into transactions with individuals or online pages falsely claiming to represent the provincial government.

It advised the public to rely only on the official communication channels of the Cebu Provincial Government for announcements on concessionaire applications and event related transactions.

The office added that any legitimate payments, if and when required, will be processed only through authorized government collecting offices following official procedures.

The advisory said the matter has already been referred to the appropriate authorities for investigation and encouraged the public to report suspicious pages or solicitation activities to the Provincial Tourism Office or through the Cebu Provincial Government’s official Facebook page.

Pasidungog sa Sugbo is the Province of Cebu’s rebranded cultural festival, replacing Pasigarbo sa Sugbo. It will culminate on Aug. 29 at the Cebu City Sports Center as part of the month-long celebration of Cebu Province’s 457th founding anniversary, alongside the Pasundayag sa Pagtuo religious parade. / CDF