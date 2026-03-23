Capitol warns public vs group requiring ‘membership’ for aid

THE Cebu Provincial Government has warned the public against a group calling itself “Cebu People’s Movement,” which has reportedly been distributing application forms across the province and requiring individuals to register to receive government aid.

In a statement from Cebu Province Public Information Office (PIO) Facebook page on Monday, March 23, 2026, the Province said it received reports that those behind the group have been telling residents they must become members first before they can qualify for assistance during emergencies.

The statement clarified that the group has no affiliation with the Provincial Government.

The photo attached appears the name of “Cebu People’s Movement” asking personal data.

The PIO emphasized that assistance from the Provincial Government is based on the needs of individuals at the time they seek help and is not dependent on any prior registration, membership, or listing.

The Province also expressed concern that the group’s activities could mislead the public and may be part of efforts to undermine the administration of Cebu Governor Pamela Baricuatro.

Residents were advised to verify information on government assistance programs directly with the Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office or the Cebu People’s Action Center to avoid being misinformed. (CDF)