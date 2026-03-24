Capitol warns vs. fake aid group

THE Provincial Government has warned the public against a group calling itself the “Cebu People’s Movement,” which has reportedly been distributing application forms across the province and requiring individuals to register to receive government assistance.

A statement posted on the Cebu Province Public Information Office’s (PIO) Facebook page on Monday, March 23, 2026, said the Provincial Capitol received reports that the group was telling residents they must become members first to qualify for aid during emergencies.

“We would like to inform the public that the said group has no authorization from the Capitol,” the statement, written in Cebuano, reads.

No affiliation

The PIO clarified that the group has no affiliation with the Provincial Government.

A photo attached to the post shows an application form labeled “Cebu People’s Movement” requesting personal data.

Prior registration not needed

The PIO stressed that provincial government assistance is based on individual needs at the time help is sought and does not require prior registration, membership, or listing.

The Province also expressed concern that the group’s actions could mislead the public and may be part of efforts to undermine the administration of Governor Pamela Baricuatro.

“The actions of this group are suspected to be part of efforts to undermine the administration of Gov. Pamela Baricuatro and mislead the people of Cebu,” the statement said.

Residents are advised to verify information on government assistance programs directly with the Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office or the Cebu People’s Action Center to avoid misinformation. / CDF