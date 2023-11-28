Capitol’s ‘cheap market’ program launched simultaneously

THE Cebu Provincial Government conducted simultaneous launchings of the Sugbo Merkadong Barato (SMB) program in city and municipal halls across the province on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023.

Aside from selling rice at P20 per kilo, the Capitol will be offering crops and commodities from farmers and fisherfolk, as well as processed and non-food items from small and medium-sized enterprises at lower prices, under the program.

However, as of Tuesday, some qualified beneficiaries had yet to receive their IDs which they need to purchase the “discounted” rice.

The Province allocated P100 million to purchase 80,000 bags of rice from the National Food Authority (NFA). It will also allocate another P100 million to purchase commercial rice to be sold to other members of the public at around P40 to P41 per kilo.

“Nindot siya actually kay ang among produkto sa mag-uuma direct siya ibaligya sa mga consumers. Unya mas presko ma avail sa consumers (It’s a nice idea because farmers get to sell their goods directly to consumers, while consumers get to avail themselves of fresh goods), “ said Lorelyn Bolo, a farmer from Talisay City.

Bolo said the program gives farmers an opportunity to find another market.

Marilou Anocop, a qualified beneficiary from Talisay, said the program will benefit her family of seven, especially since the price of rice has gone up considerably.

ID issues

However, only indigents or poor families that have IDs with QR codes can purchase the subsidized rice.

The IDs are scanned during purchase to monitor their purchase history as they are only allowed to buy a maximum of five kilos of rice per week.

Some qualified residents in Talisay City had yet to receive their IDs, while some did not know how to get the ID.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and its local counterparts in various localities across the province have identified beneficiaries to ensure the program directly benefits deserving individuals.

Talisay City Mayor Gerald Anthony Gullas Jr. said the IDs are still with the Province, and only it can say when these will be distributed.

In her speech during the launch in Talisay City, Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia thanked the DSWD for the list of the “poorest of the poor” but said they will compare it with their own list.

“Because the submitted numbers did not conform with the DSWD list, but rest assured this will immediately be looked into,” she said.

She said they want to make sure people who can afford to buy rice at regular prices do not get an ID.

The DSWD defines an indigent as “a person who has no visible means of income; whose income is insufficient for the subsistence of his family, or suffering from extreme poverty.”

Rice supply

The governor said the NFA should supply the Province with at least 15,000 to 25,000 bags of rice every week for the program to be sustainable.

House Speaker Martin Romualdez, who attended the launch in Talisay City, said Congress will look into solutions to ensure that there will be an adequate supply of NFA rice in the province.

“We’ll definitely make sure that this program is fully supported per recommendations of the governor,” he said.

Garcia said the Province’s latest initiative aligns with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s campaign promise to lower the price of rice to P20 per kilo.