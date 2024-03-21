Capitol’s share from terminal fees increases

THE Cebu Provincial Government's share from the gross income from automated ticket convenience and maintenance fees at the Cebu North and South Bus Terminals (CNBT) has increased significantly.

There has been a significant increase in the gross revenue share that the Capitol receives from these two transportation hubs—from two percent to 2.5 percent.

This year's revised share adjustment will begin on July 1.

The decision was made on Tuesday, March 19, during the Capitol's Economic Enterprise Council meeting.

Erik Lim, president of Topline Group, which provides computerized ticketing for the CSBT and CNBT, was present.

The Capitol's continuous efforts to maximize revenue and concurrently improve the caliber of services offered to Cebuano commuters include the decision to increase the revenue share.

This action is anticipated to make a significant financial contribution to the province given the steady rise in passenger traffic in both terminals.

Furthermore, Lim stated in his presentation that the CNBT has started a series of improvements targeted at improving the overall commuter experience as part of its commitment to upgrading facilities and services.

A covered walkway, modern ticketing booths, and the integration of technology to expedite the boarding and ticketing procedures are some of these enhancements.

Remarkably, the continuous upgrades at the CNBT go beyond facility improvements, with a strong emphasis on maximizing operational effectiveness and passenger comfort.

The new ticketing booths and equipment are designed to speed up ticket sales and boarding processes, while the covered walkway will protect travelers from bad weather.

The Capitol's choice to work with Topline as the automated ticketing provider is a testament to their dedication to finding creative ways to update the infrastructure of public transportation and improve the quality of services provided to commuters. (TPT WITH PR)