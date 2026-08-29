Capiz lanterns signal Christmas season

THE Christmas spirit is beginning to glow in Talisay City as workers along Rabaya Street near South Coastal Road in Barangay Cansojong carefully craft and assemble colorful Capiz lanterns, preparing for the festive season as the Philippines enters the “Ber months.”

The lanterns, locally known as parols, are being produced in different designs and sizes as homes, businesses, and communities across Cebu begin preparing for Christmas. Prices range from around P1,000 for a 13-inch lantern to P15,000 for a 40-inch creation, depending on their size and design.