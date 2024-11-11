Cappuccino, perfect blend of history, flavor and art

When in doubt, a cappuccino is always the answer. With equal parts espresso, steamed milk and foam, it’s a true crowd-pleaser that has remained a favorite for coffee drinkers worldwide.
Coffee lovers everywhere celebrate National Cappuccino Day (Nov. 8), as an excuse to enjoy this iconic drink and appreciate its never-ending appeal.
Origins
The cappuccino’s origins are steeped in mystery and legend. While its exact beginnings remain unclear, many sources trace it back to Marco d’Aviano, a Capuchin monk in Austria. Legend has it that Marco, upon being served a bitter cup of coffee in Vienna, sweetened it with sugar and added cream, creating a drink that was more palatable. The drink’s name is thought to have been inspired by the color of the Capuchin monks’ robes. This charming tale, shared by VICE News, is just one of many ideas about the cappuccino’s birth.
Recipe
Nescafé, a leading coffee brand, perfectly described the cappuccino as a great blend of espresso, steamed milk and foam — each in equal thirds. The drink is made with precision, balancing rich coffee flavor without being too acidic, with the creamy sweetness of milk rounding it out. Nescafé explained that a well-made cappuccino should offer the ideal combination of bold and smooth, with just the right amount of milkiness to balance the espresso’s strength.
Art
If you’ve scrolled through Instagram, you’ve no doubt seen stunning cappuccino art — those perfect heart shapes and intricate patterns that make you pause before taking a sip. This is one of the reasons cappuccino is a go-to for baristas around the world. The drink’s combination of thick foam and rich espresso makes it the perfect canvas for artistic designs.
Coffee culture website, Majesty Coffee, explained that cappuccino art involves pouring the milk foam in specific ways to create designs, from hearts to rosettas to even more elaborate creations. The key to these designs lies in the texture of the foam, which, when properly steamed, allows for more raised and sculptural patterns that add an artistic flair to the coffee-drinking experience.
Culture
Despite its long history, the cappuccino has continued to evolve and adapt to modern coffee culture. Another coffee culture platform, Esquires Coffee, shared that this drink has remained a staple throughout the 20th century and is still a favorite for coffee lovers worldwide. While the basic recipe — espresso, milk and foam — remains the same, variations of cappuccinos have emerged in different parts of the world. In the UK, the classic cappuccino is served in its purest form, but elsewhere, you might find flavored versions or even iced cappuccinos for those seeking a refreshing twist. Cappuccino has also been reimagined with dairy-free alternatives like oat milk.
Popularity
Coffeeness, based on an analysis of Google search data, revealed that cappuccino is easily the most popular coffee drink globally. It’s enjoyed by coffee drinkers in 24 countries, including Austria, Spain, Saudi Arabia and the Netherlands. Cappuccino’s signature blend of espresso, steamed milk and foam has made it a universally loved beverage, transcending regional preferences. The combination of rich coffee flavor and creamy milk foam is irresistible to coffee enthusiasts everywhere.