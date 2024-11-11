Cappuccino, perfect blend of history, flavor and art

If you’ve scrolled through Instagram, you’ve no doubt seen stunning cappuccino art — those perfect heart shapes and intricate patterns that make you pause before taking a sip. This is one of the reasons cappuccino is a go-to for baristas around the world. The drink’s combination of thick foam and rich espresso makes it the perfect canvas for artistic designs.

Coffee culture website, Majesty Coffee, explained that cappuccino art involves pouring the milk foam in specific ways to create designs, from hearts to rosettas to even more elaborate creations. The key to these designs lies in the texture of the foam, which, when properly steamed, allows for more raised and sculptural patterns that add an artistic flair to the coffee-drinking experience.

