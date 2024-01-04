Capuloy faces biggest test in title fight vs. Zhang

RHONVEX Capuloy is fighting the biggest fight of his promising career as he takes on Chinese warrior Zhi Gang Zhang for the World Boxing Council (WBC) Asia super featherweight belt on Jan. 20, 2024 at the Citizen Gymnasium in Anseong, South Korea.

“This is a very important fight for him. This is his chance,” Big Yellow Boxing Gym head coach Christopher “Ping-Ping” Tepora told SunStar Cebu. “This is his first time fighting for a regional title and his first time fighting abroad.”

The 27-year-old Capuloy is on an five-fight unbeaten run since suffering a unanimous decision loss to Rodex Piala in 2022. He stopped Vicente Casido, Brix Piala, Junrel Jimenez and Kim Lindog, and fought Reymond Empic to a draw.

Capuloy’s only other loss was in the hands of Carlo Bacaro in 2018.

Capuloy has been sparring with fellow prospect Benny Cañete at the Omega Boxing Gym. He’s also been sparring with Jeffrey Aguilar and

Mark Sarino.

On the other hand, the 29-year-old Zhang is currently ranked No. 31 by the WBC.

After losing his first two pro fights, Zhang is on a roll and has won eight straight bouts since 2020.

Zhang won five fights last year against former world title challenger Wicha Phulaikhao, Woravit Pinpradab, Pinoy Conrado Tanamor, Min Guk Ju and Campee Phayom.

Capuloy is 11-2-1 with eight knockouts, while Zhang is 8-2 with six knockouts.

Capuloy will be accompanied in South Korea by his trainer Tepora and his handlers Seth Oliver Tio and May Tio.