Capuloy faces tough test in Japan

RHONVEX Capuloy is set to fight the biggest match of his career when he takes on former world champion Kenichi Ogawa on April 4, 2026. The fight will be held at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan.

Capuloy’s coach, Christopher “Ping-Ping” Tepora of Big Yellow Boxing Gym, said the fight will not be easy.

“This will be a difficult fight because Ogawa is a former world champion, and the match will be in Japan,” Tepora said. “But we will train hard. It’s still anyone’s fight. Capuloy is strong and brave, and I believe he can win.”

Capuloy, 29, has fought in Japan before. In 2024, he lost by technical knockout in the fourth round against Japanese prospect Shunpei Ohata.

After that loss, Capuloy bounced back with three wins in his next four fights. He defeated Michael Adolfo and Jason Tinampay twice. His only loss during that stretch came against undefeated Cuban boxer Dayan Gonzalez.

His team hopes that a victory over Ogawa will help Capuloy enter the world rankings.

Ogawa, 38, is a veteran fighter and former world champion. In 2021, he won the International Boxing Federation (IBF) super-featherweight title after beating Azinga Fuzile in New York. However, he lost the belt the following year when Joe Cordina knocked him out in the second round in the United Kingdom.

Ogawa has since won his last four fights, all against Filipino boxers. Because of his experience and power, he is considered a tough opponent.

Capuloy has a professional record of 14 wins, 4 losses, and 3 draws, with 11 knockouts. Ogawa holds a 31-2-1 record with 22 knockouts.

Also fighting on the same card is Carlo Bacaro, who will face Ryota Toyoshima in a World Boxing Organization (WBO) Asia-Pacific super-welterweight bout. / EKA