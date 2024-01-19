Capuloy faces Zhang for WBC Far East belt

EVEN though it’s his first time fighting outside the confines of the Philippines, promising prospect Rhonvex Capuloy is confident of his chances against Chinese Zhi Gang Zhang for the vacant World Boxing Council (WBC) Far East super featherweight belt on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, at the Citizen Gymnasium in Anseong, South Korea.

“We have a huge chance of winning. This is a good fight for Capuloy. We already have a plan for him if he ever wants to run or go inside,” Big Yellow Boxing Gym head coach Christopher “Ping-Ping” Tepora told SunStar Cebu. “We will try to knock him out. If there’s an opportunity, we’ll go for the knockout.”

The 27-year-old Capuloy tipped the scales at 129 pounds, while Zhang weighed-in at 130 pounds.

Capuloy is fighting the biggest fight of his young career. It’s his first international fight and his first regional title battle.

Capuloy is riding a five-fight winning streak since suffering a unanimous decision defeat in the hands of Rodex Piala in 2022. Following that loss, Capuloy stopped Vicente Casido, Brix Piala, Junrel Jimenez and Kim Lindog, and fought Reymond Empic to a draw.

The 29-year-old Zhang, in the meantime, is world-rated and ranks No. 31 in the super featherweight division by the WBC.

After an awful start to his career, Zhang has won eight straight bouts in the past four years.

Zhang is a winner of five fights last year, beating former world title challenger Wicha Phulaikhao, Woravit Pinpradab, Pinoy Conrado Tanamor, Min Guk Ju and Campee Phayom.

Capuloy is 11-2-1 with eight knockouts, while Zhang is 8-2 with six knockouts.

Capuloy is accompanied in South Korea by his trainer Tepora and his handlers Seth Oliver Tio and May Tio.