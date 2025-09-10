Capuloy set to face unbeaten Cuban

RHONVEX Capuloy will face his most difficult challenge to date when he takes on undefeated Cuban standout Dayan Gonzalez in a 10-round bout on Sept. 27, 2025, at the World Siam Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Capuloy hopes to score a huge upset against the highly-regarded Dayan and break into the featherweight world rankings.

Dayan is currently ranked No. 14 by the International Boxing Federation (IBF) and No. 21 by the World Boxing Council (WBC).

The 29-year-old Capuloy, who trains under Christopher “Ping-Ping” Tepora at the Big Yellow Boxing Gym, had a tough year in 2024. He started off the year with a controversial technical draw with Zhi Gang Zhang in a World Boxing Organization (WBO) Far East super-featherweight title fight in South Korea.

His next fight also ended in a draw with Ivor Lastrilla in Toledo City. He then suffered a fourth-round stoppage loss to Japanese fighter Shunpei Ohata in Japan, but bounced back with a second-round knockout of veteran Jason Tinampay in Mandaue City to close out the year.

Capuloy is coming off a third-round technical knockout of Michael Adolfo in Toledo City for his second straight victory.

Gonzalez, on the other hand, has been making waves since turning pro in 2021 in Dubai, where he is now based.

Last year, the 26-year-old Cuban made his mark internationally after scoring a first-round stoppage of previously-unbeaten Thai Wira Mikham to win the International Boxing Organization (IBO) featherweight title in England.

Dayan was impressive in his most recent fight, where he stopped Mexican Kevin Villanueva in a single round in Dubai earlier this year.

Capuloy is 13-3-3 with 10 knockouts, while Gonzalez is 17-0 with 15 knockouts. / EKA