Capuloy, Tinampay clash for WBF title in M’daue

RHONVEX Capuloy is aiming for his first win this year as he faces experienced Jason Tinampay for the vacant World Boxing Foundation (WBF) Australasian super-featherweight belt in the main event of Big Yellow Boxing Promotions’ “Bakbakan Uno” on Dec. 10, 2024, in Mandaue City.

“That’s going to be a good fight. Tinampay is a veteran and has a lot of experience compared to Capuloy,” Big Yellow Boxing Gym head coach Christopher “Ping-Ping” Tepora told SunStar Cebu. “Our promoter and manager (Seth Oliver Tio) has huge plans for Capuloy if ever he wins this fight.”

The 28-year-old Capuloy has had three fights this year but hasn’t won any of them. His first two bouts in 2024, against Zhi Gang Zhang and Ivor Lastrilla, both ended in a draw. Capuloy’s last outing was a fourth-round technical knockout defeat at the hands of Japanese Shunpei Ohata in Japan on Aug. 8.

Capuloy is in need of a win to catapult him back into regional title contention.

Tinampay is a very experienced and tough opponent for Capuloy. He has shared the ring with some notable fighters like former world champion Jhack Tepora, Romero Duno and Jackson John England.

Tinampay dropped his last two fights against Reymond Empic and Alan Alberca.

Capuloy is 11-3-3 with eight knockouts, while Tinampay is 14-19-2 with 11 knockouts.

In the undercard, Reycar Auxilio (6-4-1, 5 KOs) will take on veteran Jess Rhey Waminal (16-11-1, 9 KOs), fighting cop Jusue Bastillada (8-1, 5 KOs) will lock horns with Paolo Fortun (3-1, 1 KO), Arlando Senoc (3-0, 2 KOs) will slug it out with George Sedillo (2-2-3), John Rey Labajo (3-2-1, 3 KOs) will go up against Dixson Ercillo (2-3, 1 KO), Taiwanese Ming Hung Lee (9-1, 6 KOs) will fight Kim Lindog (8-19-1, 5 KOs), Mark Anthony Sarino (2-1, 1 KO) will face Norman Rusiana (1-6-2) and Emje Felicilda (2-0) will raise the curtains against Ronie Urgel (0-1).

/ EKA