Car District Cebu launches new showroom in Mandaue City

Car District Cebu hosted a blessing and ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, April 30, 2024, at its new showroom located on M.L Quezon Street, Casuntingan, Mandaue City. The car dealer unveiled the new showroom, which features a meticulously curated collection of both brand-new and pre-owned vehicles.
Recognizing a notable shift in the local automotive market, Car District Cebu expanded its operations in the northern part of the province. This strategic move is a response to the increasing demand for imported and local cars in the region, indicative of the growing interest among Cebuanos in foreign automotive brands.
The showroom proudly presented an extensive selection of brand-new and pre-owned vehicles, thoughtfully chosen to cater to the diverse preferences of car enthusiasts.
Owner and proprietor Jonas Dy Pico shared his vision for Car District, emphasizing its pivotal role in reshaping the car-buying experience for Cebuanos. “Car District represents more than just a showroom. We aim to redefine and elevate the car-buying experience for Cebuanos. Imported cars offer cutting-edge technology, luxurious amenities, and unparalleled craftsmanship, appealing to consumers seeking a premium driving experience,” shared Pico.
Car District’s inventory showcases over 15 models of brand-new and pre-owned imported cars, along with provisions for dealership consignment to facilitate the sale of used vehicles.
Factors such as rising disposable incomes, evolving lifestyles, global automotive trends, and accessible financing options have contributed to making imported cars more accessible to consumers in Cebu, to which Car District Cebu seamlessly adapts.
The inauguration of Car District Cebu marks a significant shift in the automotive landscape of Cebu, introducing a range of premium and sophisticated models to cater to the discerning tastes of local car enthusiasts.
For further inquiries about Car District Cebu, interested parties may contact Mr. Jonas Dy Pico at (0966) 200 8807.