Car District Cebu launches new showroom in Mandaue City

Recognizing a notable shift in the local automotive market, Car District Cebu expanded its operations in the northern part of the province. This strategic move is a response to the increasing demand for imported and local cars in the region, indicative of the growing interest among Cebuanos in foreign automotive brands.

The showroom proudly presented an extensive selection of brand-new and pre-owned vehicles, thoughtfully chosen to cater to the diverse preferences of car enthusiasts.

Owner and proprietor Jonas Dy Pico shared his vision for Car District, emphasizing its pivotal role in reshaping the car-buying experience for Cebuanos. “Car District represents more than just a showroom. We aim to redefine and elevate the car-buying experience for Cebuanos. Imported cars offer cutting-edge technology, luxurious amenities, and unparalleled craftsmanship, appealing to consumers seeking a premium driving experience,” shared Pico.