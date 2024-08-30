Car driver dies in Talisay City road accident

A CAR driver passed away after he crashed into a house that was made with light materials past 4 p.m. on Thursday, August 29, 2024, in Sitio Libo, Barangay Mohon, Talisay City, Cebu.

The victim was identified as a certain Alberto Jr., 41, of Phase 3, Deca Homes, Barangay Tungkil, Minglanilla, Cebu.

The 79-year-old owner of the house, Juanito, was also injured during the incident.

Initial investigation conducted by the Traffic Enforcement Unit of Talisay City Police Station revealed that Alberto Jr. was driving in a zigzag pattern prior to the incident. (DVG, TPT)