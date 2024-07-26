Car driver intercepted by Joy Ride rider after killing a pedestrian

A car driver who was trying to flee after hitting a pedestrian on V. Rama Avenue, Cebu City, was intercepted by the driver of a motorcycle hailing app.

The 58-year-old victim, Cocolito Alquizala, of Barili, Cebu, died instantly after being hit by a car while walking along the bike lane in Englis V. Rama around 5 a.m. on Friday, July 26, 2024.

Alquizala was heading to work when the 33-year-old driver of the automobile overtook on the right side and struck him.

The car, however, did not stop forcing Joy Ride rider Reigner Casas to chase after him until he was cornered on M. Velez Street, Barangay Guadalupe.

The rider then told him about his offense, but the latter claimed he was unaware that he had struck a pedestrian.

The car driver is currently being held at the Traffic Enforcement Unit of the Cebu City Police Office. (AYB, TPT)