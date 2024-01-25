Carabao dies after being 'vaccinated' in Naga

A CARABAO died after being vaccinated in Barangay Alpaco, Naga City, southern Cebu, on Wednesday, January 24, 2024.

Joy Cabagon, niece of Andres Alimento, the animal's owner, reported that the water buffalo passed away almost an hour following its vaccination.

She claimed that before the incident, the carabao was in good health and was active.

However, after receiving a vaccination from personnel at the city veterinarian office, the animal started to show signs of weakness and drowsiness, and an hour later, he passed away.

"Natumba ra dayon pagsarasay wala na madalag uli sa akong tiyo" Cabagon said.

(It fell down after becoming drowsy and my uncle was not able to bring the carabao home).

She added that the animal was still breathing, but died after almost an hour.

Her uncle cried in grief over the death of his carabao that was worth P60,000.

"Kada adlaw iyang uban ang kabaw kay magdaro man siya! Nasakitan siya’g maayo pero nanghinaw ang taga city vet," Cabagon said.

(The buffalo was his plowing partner each and every day. He was hurt badly but the city vet did not acknowledge their errors).

They thought that the animal's demise was due to the immunization.

Cabagon is seeking assistance from the government to replace the deceased animal that her uncle can use to plough the farm.

Mayor Val Chiong granted her request and assured her that Alimento would receive another carabao. (With TPT)