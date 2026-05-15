Carano makes long-awaited comeback

NEARLY 17 years after stepping away from mixed martial arts, Gina Carano is making an unlikely return to the cage.

According to the Associated Press, the 44-year-old Carano will face Ronda Rousey in the main event of Netflix’s first MMA card on Saturday night (Sunday, May 17, 2026, PH time), in what could become one of the year’s most-watched combat sports events.

Carano last competed in 2009, when she lost to Cris Cyborg in the first women’s fight to headline a major MMA event. At the time, Carano was among the biggest names in the sport and became one of women’s MMA’s earliest crossover stars, appearing on CBS and Showtime before women’s bouts became mainstream in the UFC.

“I think this fight is happening right when it should,” Carano told the AP during a promotional event at Venice Beach. “Right now, I’m in such a solid place. I had to go through life in order to get here.”

A week after her loss to Cyborg in 2009, Academy Award-winning director Steven Soderbergh contacted Carano after watching her fight on television. He cast her in the action film Haywire, launching a Hollywood career that later included major projects in film and television.

Although acting became her focus, Carano never officially retired from combat sports. She continued training to stay in shape and remained deeply connected to martial arts through her husband, retired kickboxer Kevin Ross.

“When I was able to step away from mixed martial arts, I became such a fan,” Carano said in the AP report. “And now to be back around it ... it’s pretty wild to be able to be here and be a part of it.”

Fall from grace

Carano’s acting career stalled in 2021 after controversial social media posts led to public backlash. Her talent agency dropped her, while Lucasfilm publicly distanced itself from the actress. Since then, she has appeared only in a handful of independently produced films.

The AP reported that Carano struggled physically and emotionally following her fall from Hollywood prominence. Rousey, who had long admired Carano, said seeing her former idol in a television interview inspired the two fighters to arrange the comeback bout.

“She was my hero getting into the sport, and this is what brought us together,” Rousey said.

Serious training

Preparing for the fight required Carano to return to the intense grind of professional MMA training. She admitted the process had been physically demanding, but said maturity and discipline have changed her mindset compared to her younger years.

“Oh man, it’s been hard,” Carano said, according to the AP. “I just think I’m a better overall martial artist than I was ever, and my head is actually attached to my body this time around. I was in the clouds in my 20s.”

More than 6,100 days after her last fight, Carano will once again enter the cage at the Intuit Dome in California.

While Rousey has indicated this will likely be her final fight, Carano said she remains uncertain about what comes next.

“I took responsibility for everything that happens in the cage on Saturday,” Carano said. “I feel like the ‘hard’ is what makes it worth it.” / LBG