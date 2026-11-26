THE modernization of Carbon Public Market is nearing another milestone, but a critical question remains for the vendors who have depended on it for decades: Will they be able to afford doing business in the new market?

Mayor Nestor Archival has urged Megawide Construction Corp. to ensure that existing vendors will not shoulder additional expenses when they transfer to the new Main Building, or B2, scheduled to open in April 2027.

Archival warned that modernization would mean little if vendors earned less because of higher rental rates and operating costs.

Cost concerns

“I want to make one thing very clear. All existing vendors who will be affected by this redevelopment must be properly accounted for and consulted and assured of fair treatment and continued opportunities to earn a living,” Archival said in a message read by his Chief of Staff Kenneth Siasar during the topping-off ceremony on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2026.

The mayor said the project’s success should be measured not only by improved facilities but also by whether vendors could increase their earnings.

Manuel “Dodong” Caramelo, one of the vendors, welcomed the new building, saying it fulfilled their long-standing hopes for better trading conditions.

He recalled how vendors operated along the streets before being relocated inside Freedom Park in 1995. They were later provided with wooden structures vulnerable to strong winds and rain.

Caramelo said the new facility could provide a better environment for vendors and consumers, potentially attracting more shoppers.

However, Nicefora Faloria, president of the Unit 1 Carbon Market Stakeholders Association, urged the City Government to ensure fair treatment and affordable rates for legitimate stallholders and ambulant vendors.

Faloria said the once-busy trading area had become noticeably quiet, hurting vendors’ earnings.

Opposition to JV

Opposition to the redevelopment also continued, with the Save Carbon Public Market Movement displaying banners bearing the message, “Merkadong Publiko, Dili Ipribado,” during Wednesday’s ceremony.

The group reiterated its opposition to the joint venture agreement (JVA) between the City Government and Megawide, citing concerns over market operations, rental and fee collections, vendors’ livelihoods and control of public spaces.

Signed on Jan. 11, 2021, and supplemented in 2022, the agreement grants Megawide a 50-year concession, extendible for another 25 years, to develop the Carbon district and operate its commercial spaces.

Building progress

Meanwhile, Megawide said it had completed B2’s structural framework in 10 months, with interior fit-out and finishing works underway.

According to Cebu2World, wet market vendors will occupy the lower ground floor, while flower vendors, native crafts sellers and select dry goods vendors will be housed on the upper ground floor. The Office of the City Markets will assign spaces according to product categories.

Cebu2World president Louie Ferrer said stall rates would follow the government-prescribed Market Code.

The building will feature modern drainage, sanitation and utility systems, elevators, escalators and loading ramps. Its upper floors are planned for cafes, specialty retail establishments, wellness concepts and an eight-court pickleball center.

However, actual rental rates and additional operating expenses vendors will face have yet to be publicly established.

For vendors, these costs could determine whether modernization brings better business opportunities or another financial burden. / CAV