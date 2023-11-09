Carbon market porters accused of killing a man nabbed in drug busts

TWO persons accused of shooting and killing a man were taken into custody by the police in separate buy-bust operations at dawn on Thursday, November 9, 2023, in Sitio Lutaw-Lutaw, Barangay Sto. Niño, Cebu City.

The suspects were identified as Jason Flores, 27, and Leobert Abajo, 33, both residents of the said place.

Both of them worked as porters in Carbon Public Market.

Flores was the first to be arrested at 1:25 a.m.

Seized from him were 10 grams of suspected shabu worth P68,000 and a .38 revolver with three live rounds.

At 4:30 in the morning, Abajo was captured by the police, with five grams of alleged shabu worth P34,000 and a Frontier pistol with two live rounds taken from his possession.

The anti-illegal drug operation was conducted by the operatives of the Drug Enforcement Unit of Waterfront Police Station.

Flores and Abajo were accused of killing Coel Jay Pacadar, 30, of Consolacion town, on June 13, 2013, in Sitio Lutaw-Lutaw.

Their trouble reportedly began when Pacadar confronted the suspects for staring at him while he was inside his parked car.

In the middle of their altercation, Abajo approached the victim and spoke with him as seen in the CCTV footage.

However, Flores followed and shot the victim, instantly killing him.

The suspects casually left after the incident.

During police investigation, the suspects denied the allegations against them.

The police are now waiting for the family of the victim to come forward and file murder charges against the perpetrators.