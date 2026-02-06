Carbon market vendor rents to stay at P8.50 per sqm until 2028

THE proponent of the Carbon Public Market redevelopment has assured vendors that market rental fees will remain at P8.50 per square meter when they move to the new facilities, and will stay the same until 2028, as part of its plan for a smooth transition to the redeveloped market.

In a project briefing on Friday, February 6, 2026, the Cebu2World Development Inc. (C2W), a subsidiary of Megawide Construction Corp., maintained that it is acting only as the City’s private partner under a Joint Venture Agreement (JVA) and that Carbon Market ownership remains with the Cebu City Government.

This was amid the strong opposition from various Carbon vendors’ groups that staged a silent protest rally on Thursday, February 5, after C2W wrote to the City Government about its plans to commence the collection of the market fees based on the JVA.

The proponent added that no vendor will lose a stall, including both regular and ambulant sellers, based on what it described as the official list of vendors from the Office of the City Markets (OCM).

It said the OCM is the only agency that will continue to handle vendor listing and stall assignment, not the private developer.

C2W also reaffirmed its December 2026 target completion, noting that Megawide Construction Corp. will use precast technology to accelerate construction and improve quality control. (EHP)