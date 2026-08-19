Carbon Market vendors ask for clear relocation plan before December opening

VENDORS at the Carbon Public Market are asking city officials and developers for clear details regarding their relocation, stall assignments, and rent before they move into their new building.

The concerns were raised on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2026, during a site tour organized by Megawide Construction Corp. and Cebu2World Development Inc. Construction on the first building is currently 35 percent complete, with developers aiming to open the lower and upper ground floors by December.

Vendor safety and stall rates

Neciphora Falloria, president of the Unit 1 Wet Market stallholders, said vendors are willing to pay market fees as long as they are happy with the new facility, but they want to assess its safety first.

Currently, regular vendors pay P8.50 per square meter each day. Elcon Concha, market overseer administrator of the Office of the City Markets (OCM), noted that Megawide cannot change market fees on its own. Jynx Chanjueco, public affairs and marketing manager for Cebu2World Development Inc., confirmed that Megawide has assured vendors there will be no fee increases until 2028.

Organizing the move

Before anyone moves, the Office of the Building Official and other government agencies must inspect the facility and issue safety permits. Once approved, the Cebu City Government and the OCM will coordinate the official transfer.

The market serves about 1,700 regular vendors and around 2,500 ambulant vendors. Concha emphasized that the city is working to make sure all existing vendors, including ambulant workers, have a space to keep earning a living. Vendors like Manuel Caramelo Jr. and Evelyn Aragon welcomed the modern redesign but said they are still waiting for their exact stall assignments and schedule.

Building features and drainage

The redevelopment is an P8.5-billion project built in several phases using precast concrete technology.

Ground floors: Reserved for the traditional public market.

Upper floors: Planned for businesses like banks, salons, cafes, and delivery services.

Top floor: Planned as a fitness area featuring over seven sports courts.

Addressing vendor concerns about flooding on the lower ground level, Chanjueco explained that a new drainage system with large culverts will surround the building and connect to the city's main drainage plan before the market opens.

While vendors look forward to a cleaner, more spacious market, they maintain that smooth communication on stall details is essential before any moving day.