Carbon Market vendors fear steep rent hikes

VENDORS at the Carbon Public Market are once again calling on the Cebu City Government to halt the market’s redevelopment project. On Thursday, February 5, 2026, vendor groups gathered for a rally, warning that the changes could force small sellers out of business due to rising costs.

The protest, led by the Carbonhanong Alliance, moved along MC Briones Extension toward the Interim Market Building in downtown Cebu City. Their main message was clear: stop the project under the Megawide-led joint venture agreement (JVA).

The group fears that the project effectively privatizes a public utility. They argue this will lead to steep rental increases that threaten the survival of small-scale sellers.

New fees

The redevelopment is being handled through a public-private partnership between the Cebu City Government and Cebu2World Development Inc. (C2W), a subsidiary of Megawide Construction Corp. This partnership has faced opposition since it launched in 2021.

C2W recently informed Mayor Nestor Archival that it will begin collecting market fees on Sunday, February 15.

In a letter dated Jan. 27, C2W stated that the fee applies to regular stallholders and recognized ambulant vendors. The company noted that it had deferred collection for years to allow for preparation, but "all necessary operational systems, personnel, and controls are now in place."

C2W said the collection is authorized under the JVA and City Ordinance 2719, which revised the market fee rates. To help vendors adjust, the company proposed a three-month transition period.

Fears of a “mall-like” market

Erwin Goc-ong, president of the Cebu Market Vendors Multi-purpose Cooperative (Cemvedco), said vendors are terrified of the costs. He said they are bracing for a projected 300 percent increase in stall rentals over the next few years.

“This is no longer a public market,” Goc-ong said in an interview. He argued that the redevelopment is turning Carbon into a “world-class” facility with mall-like rules and costs that small vendors cannot afford.

According to Goc-ong, under the amended market code authored by then councilor Renato “Junjun” Osmeña Jr., the rent of P8.50 per stall is set to increase to P21 per stall in 2026.

Beyond the rent, vendors are worried about new charges on goods entering the market and strict rules regarding operating hours. Traditional practices, like using personal carts or bringing in outside ice, may also be restricted.

“These rules are designed for malls, not for a public market where poor vendors sell small volumes just to survive,” Goc-ong said.

More questions

Goc-ong also questioned whether it is legal for a private company to collect market rentals. He cited the Local Government Code, which he said reserves that authority for local governments.

Vendor groups claim the new rules are discriminatory because they apply only to Carbon Public Market and not other city-run markets.

Goc-ong praised Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña for appealing to the Supreme Court to question the validity of the JVA. He agreed with the vice mayor that the agreement is disadvantageous for both vendors and the City Government.

A warning to investors

The vendors are appealing directly to Archival to repeal the amendments to the Cebu City Market Code. Goc-ong urged the mayor to honor campaign commitments to protect marginalized sectors.

In a final appeal to the business partners involved, Goc-ong warned that continued opposition could make the venture unstable. He urged investors to reconsider or withdraw their capital, citing "long-term political and social risks" as city administrations change in the future. / EHP