Carbon market vendors raise alarms over privatization and rising fees

THE transformation of Cebu’s iconic Carbon Public Market has sparked a heated debate between local sellers and developers. While developers call the concerns "misinformation," vendors argue that the move toward private control threatens the livelihoods of the city's smallest entrepreneurs.

On Thursday, Feb. 5, 2026, several vendor groups staged a silent protest. The demonstration followed news that Cebu2World Development Inc. (C2W) plans to begin collecting market rental fees starting Sunday, Feb. 15.

Modernization vs. privatization

Erwin Goc-ong, president of the Cebu Market Vendors Multi-purpose Cooperative, says the issue isn't about new buildings, but who runs them. He argues that while the City still owns the land, the private company now controls the security, rules and fee collection.

“The moment public service or public functions are handed to a private entity, that is already privatization,” Goc-ong said.

He pointed to the 2021 Joint Venture Agreement (JVA), noting that the City Government could face penalties or be forced to compensate the developer if it fails to raise market rates according to the company’s recommendations.

The debate over daily costs

A major point of worry is how much it will cost to sell in the new market. C2W, a subsidiary of Megawide Construction Corp., claims the move will actually save vendors money. C2W president Manuel Louie Ferrer estimated a P240 daily fee under the new system, compared to what they claim is a P490 current practice.

However, Goc-ong called these estimates unrealistic. He explained that most small-scale "ambulant" vendors currently pay:

• P20 for daily tickets (arkabala)

• P30 for bamboo benches (lantay)

• Additional small fees for barangay permits

With many vendors earning only P200 to P600 a day, Goc-ong says they cannot afford the permits, stainless steel tables and "world-class" requirements of the new facility.

What happens after 2028?

Ferrer has tried to ease fears by promising that rental rates will stay based on the 2017 Market Code until 2028. He emphasized that the company cannot raise rates without the approval of the City Council and accused the opposition of spreading misinformation.

Despite this assurance of a P8.50 per square meter daily fee for the next two years, vendors are looking further ahead. They fear that once the temporary freeze ends in 2028, prices will skyrocket under the 2023 amended City Market Code, which lists fees as high as P21 per square meter.

Seeking a "win-win" solution

The vendors' group is urging Mayor Nestor Archival and the City Council to step in. Goc-ong proposed a compromise: let C2W handle the construction, but keep the City Government in full charge of operations.

By keeping the management in public hands, vendors believe the market can modernize without losing its soul — ensuring that Carbon remains a place where the marginalized can still afford to make a living. / EHP