Carbon police chief relieved from duty

THE Carbon police station has its new chief after Police Major Philip John Libres was replaced by Police Major Eric Gingoyon, the former chief of Liloan Police Station.

The turnover of command was presided over by Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) Chief Colonel Antonietto Cañete at the CCPO conference room.

The order to relieve Libre was issued on September 3, 2024, by Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO 7) Director Brigadier General Anthony Aberin.

Cañete stated that police officials can be replaced at any time if they fail to do their duties.

"Every minute that I have been performing my duty as acting city director proud ako, kino consume ko yan, ginagawa ko ng maayos because for me baka hindi na ako city director kinabukasan, just like you in the lower level wag kayong kampante din because kami din dito sa taas we are also trying to evaluate your respective performance maaring there will be reshuffling after this especially kung may makita akung lapses o kunting problema yung lack of dedication to perform your duties and responsibilities and also to give chance to others na gusto rin," Cañete said.

(Every minute that I have been performing my duty as acting city director, I am proud of it, I am consuming it, and I am doing it well because for me, I may not be city director the next day, just like you in the lower level, don't be complacent because we at the top are also trying to evaluate your respective performance, and there may be reshuffling after this, especially if I see any lapses or problems pertaining to the lack of dedication to perform your duties and responsibilities and also to give chance to others who are willing).

Cañete admired Libres for his unwavering dedication to his duties after the robbery of two jewelry stores in Calderon Street, Barangay Ermita on August 8, 2024.

Despite being aware that he would be replaced, he continued to perform his duties until the robbers' getaway vehicle was recovered, the driver was arrested, and the suspects charged.

Libres, who began his deployment in Carbon in November 2023, is currently assigned to the Regional Personnel Holding Admin Unit of Police Regional Office 7, while waiting for his next assignment. (AYB, TPT)