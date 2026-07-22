Carbon project endorsement put on hold

A CEBU City Council committee has returned Cebu2World Development Inc.’s (C2W) request for a certificate of endorsement for the Carbon Market Redevelopment Project, recommending that the developer first incorporate the panel’s recommendations before the matter proceeds further.

The endorsement is among the requirements for C2W’s application for an Environmental Compliance Certificate (ECC) with the Environmental Management Bureau (EMB) 7.

Documents showed that C2W, through marketing and corporate affairs manager Jynx Chanjueco, wrote Mayor Nestor Archival on Oct. 7, 2025, requesting the endorsement, saying it would certify that the proposed redevelopment is consistent with the City’s land use plan and that the local government has no objection to the project.

Instead of acting on the request, the City Council referred it to the committees on laws, ordinances and styling and urban planning for review.

The committee on laws said it was not ruling on the merits of the ECC application and recommended returning the request to C2W for information, re-evaluation and incorporation of the committee’s recommendations and amendments before any further legislative action. Its document does not state its recommendations.

Records also showed that parts of the redevelopment project, including the Sto. Niño Park and Chapel and Phase 1B, or Block 2 Main Public Market, had previously secured certificates of non-coverage from EMB 7.

The certificates state that the project must still obtain other permits required under environmental laws and secure additional approvals if it expands beyond the approved scope. / CDF