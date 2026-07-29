Carbon shooting suspect nabbed in less than 24 hours

THE suspect in the fatal shooting of a 30-year-old man on the second floor of Unit III, Carbon Market, at 6:20 p.m. on Monday, July 27, 2026, was arrested in a hot pursuit operation conducted by Carbon Police Station 5 in Sitio Kawayanan, Barangay Poblacion Pardo, Cebu City, at around 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 29, 2026.

The suspect was identified as Robert Regis Alonzo, alias Robert Pogoy, 30, a resident of Barangay Poblacion Pardo, Cebu City.

He was identified as the person responsible for the fatal shooting of Vergel Paglinawan Marson, 30, a resident of Sitio Capaculan, Barangay Tisa.

According to the initial investigation by Carbon Police Station 5, witnesses said the victim went up to the second floor of Unit III, Carbon Market. Moments later, they heard several gunshots.

When they checked the area, they found the victim lying on the floor, bleeding heavily. He was immediately rushed to the Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC), where he was declared dead.

Investigators immediately reviewed footage from nearby CCTV cameras and, based on witness statements, were able to identify the suspect.

A hot pursuit operation was immediately launched, led by Police Captain Venstine Bontilao, chief of Carbon Police Station 5. The suspect was arrested in less than 24 hours.

Police recovered a .38-calibre revolver loaded with two live rounds and one spent cartridge case still lodged in its cylinder, which is believed to have been used in the crime.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Franco Rodulf Oriol, deputy city director for administration, said illegal drugs are among the angles being considered as the possible motive for the crime.

Authorities said the victim had alleged links to illegal drugs and had previously been arrested for illegal possession of firearms. The suspect, meanwhile, had also been arrested for possession of shabu.

The suspect admitted to the crime, saying he and the victim had a long-standing dispute.

He claimed the victim had previously shot him in the waist without provocation, prompting him to carry a firearm.

The suspect said that at around 6 p.m. on Monday, he saw the victim go up to the second floor of Carbon Market. Believing the victim was about to shoot him first, he followed him and opened fire.

After shooting the victim, the suspect fled toward Gonzales Street and went into hiding.

Carbon Police Station 5 is preparing a murder complaint against the suspect. (AYB)