Carbon vendors seek March transfer to Building 2

CARBON Public Market vendors have asked Cebu2World Development Inc. (C2W) to defer their transfer to the new Building 2 facility from December to March 2027, citing the busy commercial season from Christmas through Sinulog and Valentine’s Day.

The request was raised during C2W’s latest consultation, which allows the company to meet with vendors and discuss the Building 2 development, including its layout, stalls and other features.

C2W president Manuel Louie Ferrer said vendors preferred to hold the formal transfer and grand opening in March, after the peak commercial period.

“For them, Christmas, Sinulog, especially the flowers, offerings and decorations for Sinulog, and the February Valentine’s are all major events,” Ferrer said.

Peak season

He said vendors wanted to avoid disrupting their sales during these periods and wanted more time to familiarize their customers with the new location.

The March schedule would also give C2W more time to complete the setup and conduct an information campaign for vendors and customers, Ferrer said.

Despite the vendors’ preference, Ferrer said C2W is ready to begin showcasing the new facility in December, including its areas, stalls and overall setup.

“We are ready by December because we will show the area, the stalls and the setup,” he said.

March opening

Ferrer said C2W is open to holding the grand opening in March, when all five floors of the building are expected to

be operational.

The final number of vendors who will occupy the new facility has yet to be determined, Ferrer said, as C2W is still awaiting the final list from the Office of the City Markets.

The planned transfer is part of the ongoing redevelopment of the Carbon Public Market under a 50-year joint venture between the Cebu City Government and Megawide Construction Corp.implemented through C2W. The agreement was initially valued at P5.5 billion before a supplemental agreement in 2022 raised the project investment to P8 billion.

The redevelopment includes new market structures and commercial spaces intended to accommodate vendors and other activities in the Carbon area.

C2W has previously said the main public market building is targeted for completion in December 2026. Recent reports also identified the relocation of vendors as part of the work planned for the main market building.

The Office of the City Markets is responsible for validating and assigning vendors who will be accommodated in the redeveloped market.

Transfer timeline

The timing of the transfer is important to vendors because December through February coincides with major commercial periods in Carbon, including Christmas, Sinulog and Valentine’s Day.

The final transfer schedule will depend on discussions among C2W, the City Government and the vendors. / CDF