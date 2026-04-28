Carbonhanong Alyansa launches ‘Save Carbon Public Market’ movement vs redevelopment

MEMBERS of Carbonhanong Alyansa and allied sectors launched the “Save Carbon Public Market Movement,” intensifying their opposition to the redevelopment of the Carbon Public Market and its Joint Venture Agreement (JVA) with the Cebu City Government.

The movement, led by former Cebu Market Vendors Development Cooperative (CEMVEDCO) president Erwin Gok-ong, was formally launched through a Mass at the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño de Cebu, on Monday, April 27, 2026, followed by a march to the Carbon Public Market.

Gok-ong said the initiative seeks to broaden public support beyond Cebu, calling on consumers and stakeholders from Luzon and Mindanao to join their opposition to what he described as the “alleged privatization” of the historic market.

He argued that the Carbon Public Market is interconnected with suppliers and consumers nationwide, stressing that sectors from Baguio City, Bukidnon, Davao City, Bohol, Negros Island, and other areas would be affected by the redevelopment.

Gok-ong said the group aims to explain the situation to the public before expanding its campaign.

“Unsa gyud ni ang Carbon, unsa’y nahitabo, ug unsa’y epekto niini sa mga tawo ug komunidad,” he said.

He added that greater awareness could encourage wider participation in their cause.

The group also urged barangays, consumers, homeowners’ associations, transport groups, and other sectors to join the movement, saying a larger collective voice would strengthen their position.

Gok-ong said they have already reached out to various groups and individuals, including national figures and organizations, as part of efforts to elevate their concerns.

He said the group supports the Cebu City Council’s move to review the JVA between the Cebu City Government and Cebu2World Development Inc., a subsidiary of Megawide Construction Corp..

Gok-ong reiterated that vendors are pushing for a comprehensive review of the agreement, claiming that current provisions may disadvantage small vendors and consumers.

He also questioned the extent of control exercised under the JVA, saying that most decisions affecting the market appear to favor the private developer.

“Ang tanang mahitabo sa Carbon, murag pagbuot sa Megawide,” he said.

He added that vendors are concerned over what they described as a lack of protection under the agreement.

The group also raised concerns over rental fees, market policies, and possible future increases, which they fear could make it difficult for small vendors to sustain their livelihoods.

Gok-ong said the movement will continue to expand and formalize partnerships with various sectors in the coming weeks, including farmers, consumer groups, and community organizations.

He added that they are also preparing coordinated activities and consultations in different areas across the Visayas and Mindanao to explain their position on the Carbon redevelopment project.

The group maintained that their campaign is not limited to protests but also includes awareness drives and consultations aimed at encouraging public participation.

As discussions on the JVA continue at the Cebu City Council, vendor groups said they expect stronger scrutiny of the agreement and greater inclusion of affected sectors in decision-making processes. (CAV)