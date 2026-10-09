Carcar City ‘fails’ to post records for P36M repair deals after Odette

THE Commission on Audit (COA) flagged four emergency repair contracts worth P36.575 million awarded by the Carcar City Government for facilities damaged by typhoon Odette (Rai) on Dec. 16, 2021, citing missing documents and a failure to publicly post procurement records.

COA’s 2025 audit report, transmitted to Mayor Mario Patricio Barcenas on June 18, 2026, said the City paid QM Builders P36.575 million from January to March 2025 for projects listed as completed between August and October 2022.

The contracts covered repairs to the New Carcar City Hall (P21.435 million), rehabilitation of the New Public Market (P5.61 million), repairs to facilities and an evacuation center at the public terminal in Poblacion 3 (P4.79 million), and rehabilitation of facilities and an evacuation center at the New Sports Complex in Poblacion 3 worth P4.74 million.

All four contracts were awarded through negotiated procurement for emergency cases, an alternative to public bidding. The report does not explain why payments for the projects were released in 2025.

No proof of public posting

State auditors said the City Government failed to provide proof that the notices of award, contracts and notices to proceed were posted on the Philippine Government Electronic Procurement System (Philgeps), the City’s website or a conspicuous place, as required under the 2016 procurement rules.

A member of the Bids and Awards Committee (BAC) Secretariat confirmed that the documents had not been posted, according to COA. The same lapse appeared in the commission’s 2021 audit report, and a similar finding was recorded for 2025 transactions.

The BAC Secretariat told auditors that limited Philgeps access could not accommodate the volume of postings and that the City Hall bulletin board was unsuitable because of notices from other offices. It said the documents were instead posted at the City Market and old City Hall and that a certification had been submitted to COA.

Missing project documents

Another issue flagged by COA was the City’s failure to submit approved Program Evaluation and Review Technique/Critical Path Method (Pert/CPM) network diagrams for the City Hall, public market and public terminal projects. Approved plans and drawings for the public market were also missing.

For the City Hall repair, documents supporting an approved time extension and variation order were not submitted, preventing auditors from determining whether the adjustments were reasonable and consistent with the approved schedule.

The city engineer told state auditors that his office had assumed the documents were already with the audit team. He promised to resubmit them and explain why they had not been submitted earlier.

Contractor declaration questioned

COA also questioned a March 2, 2022, statement attached by QM Builders to the payment vouchers that listed the P149.888 million Livestock Auction Market project as ongoing and 20 percent completed.

The contractor received the notice of award on Feb. 22, 2022, and the notice to proceed on March 8, 2022. COA said it was “highly improbable” that the project was already 20 percent complete on March 2.

“The inconsistency between the declared accomplishment and the documentary evidence available on record raises serious concerns regarding the accuracy, reliability, and truthfulness of the information submitted by the contractor,” COA said.

City ordered to act

COA recommended that the BAC explain the failure to post procurement records and the inconsistencies in the contractor’s declaration. It also directed the City Engineer to submit the missing documents or justify their absence and ensure that variation orders and time extensions are properly evaluated and documented.

City management agreed to the recommendations, according to the report. COA directed the City to implement them immediately and submit an action plan within 60 days of receiving the report. / KAL