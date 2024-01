Carcar City is Sinulog sa Lalawigan 2024 winner

CARCAR City has bested the 15 competing contingents of the Sinulog sa Lalawigan ritual showdown, bringing home with them a P3.5 million cash prize.

The Sinulog sa Lalawigan was held at Cebu City Sports Center on Sunday, January 14, 2024.

Carcar City also won Best Musical Ensemble and Best in Costume. They ranked third in the Street Dancing competition.

Meanwhile, Carcar City's festival queen Mia Tamayo won festival queen 2024.

Here is the list of the winners.

Ritual Showdown

5th - Toledo City - (P750,000)

4th - Mandaue City - (P1.2 million)

3rd - City of Naga - (P1.8 million)

2nd - Talisay City - (P2.4 million)

Champion - Carcar City (P3.5 million)

Best in Street Dancing

3rd - Tribu Talisaynon – City Of Talisay (P500,000)

2nd - Carcar City (P750,000)

1st - Tribu Canamucan – Municipality Of Samboan (P 1 million)

Best in Musicality

Carcar City

Best in Costume

Carcar City

Mayor's Intro Video

3rd - Tribu Canamucan – Municipality Of Samboan

2nd - Tribu Porohanon - Poro, Camotes Islands

1st - Tribu Talisaynon - Talisay City

Festival Queen 2024

3rd - Mandaue City

2nd - Kasley Malaika Libres - Consolacion

1st - Mia Loureen Tamayo - Carcar City

Best in Costume for festival queen

Kasley Malaika Libres - Consolacion