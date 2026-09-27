Carcar distributes 100 swine breeder stocks

THE Carcar City Government distributed 100 swine breeder stocks to local hog raisers to improve swine production and support their livelihoods.

The distribution, announced by the City Veterinary Office Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026, was supported by the Department of Agriculture 7, Propork and Cebu Visayas Integrated Producers and Producers Cooperative.

The City Veterinary Office also urged hog raisers to observe strict biosecurity measures, including keeping pigpens clean, limiting unnecessary movement around farms and reporting signs of disease or sudden pig deaths.

ASF surveillance

Carcar is among 16 Cebu local government units granted Recognition of Active Surveillance for African swine fever (ASF) certification by the Bureau of Animal Industry, allowing backyard hog raisers in certified areas to transport and sell livestock outside their localities without a negative ASF test for every shipment, subject to movement and biosecurity requirements.

The certification comes as Cebu continues to respond to ASF cases in Ginatilan. Three of four samples from backyard pigs in Barangays Cagsing and Calabawan tested positive for ASF DNA, while a sample from neighboring Malabuyoc tested negative, according to Cebu Provincial Veterinary Office (PVO) head Mary Rose Vincoy.

The Provincial Government has also prohibited the entry of live hogs and pork products from Negros Island and other ASF-affected areas.

The PVO has collected 2,101 ASF samples from about 2,000 households as part of province-wide surveillance, with some results still pending. / CDF