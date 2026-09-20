Cebu

Carcar suspends face-to-face classes due to poor air quality

Carcar suspends face-to-face classes due to poor air quality
An aerial view shows Metro Cebu blanketed by haze at around 11 a.m. on September 20, 2026, as transboundary haze linked to wildfires in Indonesia continues to affect the region. The Environmental Management Bureau Region VII (EMB-7) recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 271 at the Metro Cebu monitoring station as of 7 a.m., classified as “Acutely Unhealthy.” | via Juan Carlo de Vela
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THE Carcar City Government has suspended face-to-face classes at all levels in public and private schools, including Carcar City College, on Monday, September 21, 2026, due to the poor air quality affecting Metro Cebu.

The suspension was announced as air quality reached the “Acutely Unhealthy” level based on monitoring by the Environmental Management Bureau (EMB) 7.

Schools were encouraged to implement Alternative Delivery Modes (ADM), as appropriate, to ensure the continuity of classes while prioritizing the health and safety of students and personnel.

Learners, teachers and school personnel were also advised to limit outdoor exposure and take necessary precautions amid the poor air quality. (DPC)

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