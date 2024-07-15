Carcar to build megadome for large events, evac area

THE Carcar City Government is aiming to build a megadome to host large events and serve as an evacuation area during calamities.

Mayor Mario Patricio Barcenas said the City is in the process of applying for a bank loan to fund the project.

He said they are still waiting for the approval of their loan application between P400 million and P600 million.

The loan application is ongoing, and Barcenas expects the approval to be announced around next week.

“Maybe next week we will know how much we can borrow,” Barcenas said in Cebuano.

In a separate interview, Carcar City Information Officer Cherilyn de Dios confirmed that the megadome is designed to accommodate a larger crowd and function as an evacuation center.

Large events

According to Barcenas, there is a need for a megadome due to the increasing number of large events and gatherings in the city.

The city relies on its gym and old gym, which can only hold about a thousand people.

The megadome, to be built in front of the Carcar City Public Market, is expected to accommodate over 10,000 people.

“The impact on the City of Carcar is significant. We really need a large arena or megadome for our activities,” Barcenas said in Cebuano.

In August 2023, Carcar City hosted the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo, the Provincial Government’s annual festival that showcases the culture and heritage of Cebu.

The 2023 Pasigarbo sa Sugbo was the first to be held outside its usual venue in the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC). At least 52 contingents, including two guests, participated in the festival.

The venue change was prompted by renovation works at CCSC, the main venue of the 2024 Palarong Pambansa.

Carcar City, which belongs to the first district, was classified as a third-class city by the Bureau of Local Government Finance in Central Visayas on Feb. 8, 2024.

This classification is based on the computation of the city’s average annual regular income over the three years starting from 2020, in concurrence with Republic Act 11964, or the Automatic Income Classification of Local Government Units Act of 2023.

Before this reclassification, Carcar was a fifth-class component city. / CDF