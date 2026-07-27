Carcar’s fading shoe legacy

Carcar City Government data show the number of recorded footwear manufacturers fell to five in July 2026 from 10 in 2025. There were eight manufacturers in 2023 and 2024 and seven in 2021 and 2022.

Known as the “Shoe Capital of Cebu,” Carcar built its reputation on handmade leather footwear crafted by generations of artisans who passed down their skills within families.

Today, however, the industry faces mounting pressure from cheaper imported products, rising material costs and the lack of younger workers willing to learn the trade.

Dina Cuizon, who has worked at Sammyr Shoes for 25 years and now manages factory operations, said the industry flourished from the 1990s until about 2005 before steadily declining. The pandemic further reduced production, although the downturn had already begun with the rise of inexpensive China-made footwear sold online.

“Lahi na ang karon kay hinay na kaayo siya,” Cuizon said.

(Things are much slower now. It is very different from before.)

Decline

Sammyr Shoes once handled about 100 regular orders but now produces around 15 orders, mostly safety shoes for construction workers. Its workforce has also been cut in half, from about 20 workers to only 10.

“Gahuwat nalang gyud, makaingon nalang padong na gyud sa kanang mu-close na. Kay wala nama’y makatrabaho, mga tiguwang na sab gud,” Cuizon said.

(We are just holding on, but we can already see it heading toward closure because there are no longer enough workers, and those who remain are already old.)

Aside from fewer orders, shoemakers are struggling with rising production costs. Cuizon said the price of shoe soles has increased from around P500 to P1,250, while leather and other materials have also become more expensive. Most supplies are sourced from Manila, adding transportation costs.

Footwear prices have risen accordingly. Sandals sell for around P750 per pair, slippers from P680 to P850 and leather shoes from P700 to P1,300, depending on the design.

Factory income has dropped sharply, from nearly P200,000 a month to about P60,000.

Survival

Each handmade shoe goes through several stages, from measuring and cutting leather to stitching, attaching soles and polishing. Women usually handle stitching and finishing, while men perform heavier tasks such as attaching soles.

“Wala lang sab mi naghunong og panarbaho kay makaya paman sa pagpanarbaho kay galingkod raman pud mi,” Canaya said.

(We have not stopped working because we can still do the work, especially since it is mostly done while sitting.)

Despite the challenges, some entrepreneurs are trying to keep the industry alive.

Karen Oberes, a third-generation shoemaker and owner of Daren Kate Footwear, began selling handmade footwear on Facebook in 2012 before opening a shop at the Carcar Public Market in 2021 and expanding to Lapu-Lapu City. She also joined Department of Trade and Industry trade fairs to promote Carcar-made footwear.

But online marketplaces have also intensified competition.

“Di mi maka-compete nila sa kabaratuhon, kay ang mga materials mahal baya unya naa sab sila’y free shipping,” Oberes said.

(We cannot compete with them in terms of cheap prices because our materials are expensive and they also offer free shipping.)

Instead, she said local shoemakers compete through quality, durability and customized designs.

At Daren Kate Footwear, workers are paid by output, with men earning around P500 per dozen pairs for attaching soles and women around P200 per dozen for stitching and finishing, depending on the type of footwear.

Oberes said many shoemakers have shifted to construction and other jobs that provide more stable income.

Legacy

Most of Carcar’s remaining shoemakers are now between 50 and 60 years old, with some nearing 70.

She believes stronger government support, including technical training programs similar to those in Marikina City, could encourage young people to enter the trade.

“Mas nindot gyud naay gobyerno mu-support ba. Like gud sa Marikina, naa gyud silay pamaagi sa pagklase sa ilang shoemaking,” she said.

(There should really be government support. Like in Marikina, they have programs and classes for shoemaking.)

Oberes, who learned shoemaking from her mother at age 10, worries that her family’s three-generation legacy could end because even her own child has chosen a different career.

“Kung mawagtang ni, pangandoy gyud baya, ug lisod gyud baya mag-start sa business. Kung mawagtang siya sakit dawatun,” Oberes said.

(If this disappears, it would be heartbreaking because we worked hard for this. Starting a business is not easy. Losing it would be difficult to accept.)

For Carcar’s remaining shoemakers, every pair of handmade shoes represents more than a product. It embodies decades of craftsmanship, livelihood and tradition. Whether the city’s shoemaking heritage survives will depend on customers who continue to value locally made footwear — and on whether a new generation chooses to inherit the craft before the last artisans lay down their tools.