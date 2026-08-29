Carcar’s Kabkaban Festival puts spotlight on shoemaking industry

Also read: Carcar’s fading shoe legacy

As a Carcar resident, Betita said the development also prompted her to reflect on what is being done to revive the city’s fading shoemaking industry.

“Because for us to really revive the old tradition, we have to retell the story in a magical way,” Betita said.

“I think this year we have to question ourselves. Are we going to live in a fantasy, or are we going to take the leap and, of course, be able to live in a reality that our industry is really slowing down?” Betita added.

The city government, through Mayor Patrick Barcenas, is now taking steps to innovate and engage with shoemakers in the industry to explore ways to upgrade and strengthen the sector. (DPC)