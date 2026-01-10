Carcedo faces Yeerken for WBA South Asia belt

JHUNRICK Carcedo guns for the World Boxing Association (WBA) Asia South super-welterweight strap against Chinese Yesihati Yeerken on Feb. 9, 2026, at the Villa Kristen Resort and Hotel in Gen. Santos City.

Carcedo is eager to bounce back after suffering a defeat in his last fight. The 26-year-old hometown prospect lost to Roarke Knapp by a third-round knockout in South Africa last Sept. 9, 2025.

Carcedo has had a rough past few years in his career, dropping three of his last five contests.

Yesihati, on the other hand, looks to continue his streak after winning two fights in a row. He won back-to-back bouts against veterans Marbon Bodiongan and Rodel Wenceslao last year.

Carcedo is 11-4 with 10 knockouts, while Yeerken has a 10-7-2 slate with four knockouts.

Former World Boxing Council (WBC) Asia lightweight titleholder Jerald Into is also featured in the show in an eight-rounder against experienced Ernie Sanchez.

Into is keeping himself in shape for a World Boxing Organization (WBO) Global lightweight bout with Chinese Yongqiang Yang in April in China.

Into just competed in the WBC Grand Prix lightweight tournament last year and was eliminated in the Round of 16 by Sanatali Toltayev by unanimous decision.

Sanchez eyes an upset and his first win since 2022. He’s a journeyman who’s shared the ring with elite names like Oscar Valdez, Rey Vargas, Sergey Lipinets, and Masayuki Ito.

Into has an impressive record of 13-1 with 10 knockouts, while Sanchez is 21-22-2 with 12 knockouts.

Also slated in the undercard is an eight-round fight between former ALA Boy Boyce Sultan (10-17-1, 5 KOs) and Yesihati’s younger brother Yesimuhan Yeerken (4-0, 2 KOs). / EKA