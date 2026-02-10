Carcedo wins WBA Asia South title with TKO victory

FILIPINO knockout artist Jhunrick Carcedo is now a champion after defeating China’s Yesihati Yeerken via eighth-round technical knockout to win the vacant World Boxing Association (WBA) Asia South welterweight title on Monday, Feb. 9, 2026, at the Villa Kristen Resort and Hotel in General Santos City.

The fight was competitive, with both boxers landing strong punches throughout the match.

In the eighth round, Carcedo hit Yeerken with a solid left punch to the head, then followed it up with strong body shots. Yeerken stepped back and eventually dropped to one knee.

The 27-year-old Chinese boxer managed to stand up but decided he could no longer continue, forcing the referee to stop the fight at the 42-second mark of the round.

With the win, the 26-year-old Carcedo improved his record to 12 wins and 4 losses, with 11 victories coming by knockout. Yeerken fell to 10 wins, 8 losses, and 2 draws, with 4 knockouts.

In the supporting event, Jerald Into (14-1, 11 knockouts) impressed fans by stopping veteran fighter Ernie Sanchez (21-23-2, 12 knockouts) in the third round.

Into is set to fight again on April 12, 2026, in China for the World Boxing Organization (WBO) Global lightweight title against undefeated Chinese boxer Yongqiang Yang.

In the undercard fights, Yesimuhan Yeerken stayed unbeaten with a third-round technical knockout win over veteran Boyce Sultan.

Jerome Cometa won by unanimous decision against Raffie Jamero, while Cholo Alvarez knocked out Ronald Bulacan in the first round.

Jhaymil Ubando had a successful professional debut, winning by unanimous decision against fellow newcomer Ajay Bustamante. Meanwhile, John Rafael Delfin scored a first-round knockout win over Rey Cañete in the opening fight of the event. / EKA