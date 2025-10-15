Carcosia set for Tokyo showdown against former world champ Ogawa

PRESCO Carcosia will return to Japan and take on former world champion Kenichi Ogawa in a 10-rounder on Nov. 1, 2025, in Tokyo.

The 29-year-old Carcosia is in search of his first win in Japan. His first fight in Japan was in 2022, where he lost to Musashi Mori by unanimous decision.

Carcosia returned last year and was knocked out by Katsuya Yasuda in the eighth round of their World Boxing Organization (WBO) Asia-Pacific lightweight title fight. He went back to Japan for a third time, also in 2024, and was stopped by Yamato Hata in the fourth round.

Carcosia recently bounced back from back-to-back losses with a unanimous decision victory over experienced Pablito Canada.

On the other hand, the 37-year-old Ogawa is a 15-year veteran who once held the International Boxing Federation (IBF) super-featherweight belt.

Ogawa first fought for a world title in 2017 against Tevin Farmer for the IBF super-featherweight belt in the US. It ended in a no contest.

In 2021, Ogawa earned another shot at becoming a world champion. This time, he outclassed Azinga Fuzile by unanimous decision to wrest the IBF super-featherweight strap.

His reign, however, was short-lived, as he immediately lost his belt in his first title defense, suffering a second-round knockout at the hands of Joe Cordina in England.

Following his loss to Cordina, Ogawa won four bouts in a row, including wins against three Filipinos. He defeated Thai boxer Krai Setthaphon, Marvin Esquierdo, Alan Alberca, and Melchor Roda.

Carcosia is 13-5-1 with nine knockouts, while Ogawa is 30-2-1 with 21 knockouts. / EKA