Cardinals triumph over Chiefs

MAPUA University defeated Arellano University, 75-69, to sweep the second round of the National Collegiate Athletics Association Season 100 men’s basketball eliminations at the Cuneta Astrodome in Pasay City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024.

Rookie Chris Hubilla delivered 12 points, nine rebounds and three assists, while Clint Escamis also had 12 points to go with five rebounds, three assists and three steals as the Cardinals finished with a 15-3 record to secure the top spot in the Final Four.

Marc Cuenco contributed 11 points and four rebounds while John Recto and Joaquin Garcia scored eight points each for Mapua, which posted its biggest lead at 53-33.

Ern Geronimo produced 15 points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals for Arellano, which finished with a 7-11 slate.

Tmac Ongotan had 13 points and eight rebounds, followed by John Capulong with 12 points, eight rebounds and three assists, while Joseph Hernal added 10 points and four rebounds.

Mapua will face No. 4 Lyceum of the Philippines University (LPU) while No. 2 College of Saint Benilde (CSB) will meet No. 3 defending champion San Beda University in the semifinal round at the Cuneta Astrodome on Nov. 23.

Mapua and CSB enjoy a twice-to-beat advantage.

The Cardinals failed to end a 33-year title drought after losing to the Red Lions last season.

“We’ll take a rest first, we had a good win against LPU,” Mapua coach Randy Alcantara said. “As for the Final Four preparation, we need double, triple effort and as much as possible, fresh legs.” / PNA