Caretaker found dead inside restroom in Barangay Pit-os, Cebu City

A caretaker was found dead inside the comfort room at 9:50 p.m. on Monday, October 14, 2024, in Villa Del Rio 2 Subdivision, Barangay Pit-os, Cebu City.

The victim was identified as Ponciano Belandres, 68.

His head was drooping and touching the cement floor when his daughter Arlene discovered him laying on top of a toilet bowl.

The incident was reported to Cebu City Police Station 8 right away.

When the members of the Emergency Rescue Unit Foundation (ERUF) led by Ralph Jimenez arrived, the victim showed no signs of life.

The deceased was taken to a funeral home on N. Bacalso Avenue in Cebu City, where the post-mortem examination will be conducted. (DVG)