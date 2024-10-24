Cargo vessel runs aground in Minglanilla

A CARGO vessel ran aground on the shoreline of Sitio Noah, Barangay Calajoan, Minglanilla, Cebu, on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024, due to strong waves caused by Tropical Storm Kristine.

The vessel, LCT Golden Bella, was dragged ashore after both of its anchors failed to hold against the force of the storm.

Divers are scheduled to inspect the hull for potential damage.

As of writing, the Coast Guard Sub-station Minglanilla said it is closely monitoring the situation and has coordinated efforts to mitigate any risk of an oil spill resulting from the incident.

A tugboat will assist in the vessel’s extraction. / DVG