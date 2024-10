A CARGO vessel ran aground on the shoreline in Sitio Noah, Barangay Calajoan, Minglanilla, Cebu, due to strong waves brought about by Severe Tropical Storm Kristine on Wednesday, October 23, 2024.

The LCT Golden Bella was pulled to the shore after its both anchors failed.

Its hull will be inspected by divers for any damage.

The Coast Guard Sub-station Minglanilla is now actively monitoring the situation in preparation for an oil spill that may result from the incident. (DVG, TPT)